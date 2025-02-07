LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,932 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial accounts for 2.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $389.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $371.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.76. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $375.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.