Magnera (MAGN) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Magnera to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Magnera and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 128 983 499 111 2.34

Profitability

Magnera currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 8.85%. Given Magnera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magnera is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Magnera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -5.08% -17.71% -2.59% Magnera Competitors 4.55% 9.34% 4.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnera and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.39 billion -$79.05 million -1.06 Magnera Competitors $4.93 billion $390.72 million 35.03

Magnera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Magnera peers beat Magnera on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Magnera Company Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

