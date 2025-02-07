MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

MDU has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. 2,391,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,895 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

