Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Stock Price Up 50% – What’s Next?

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 203,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 62,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Melkior Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.34.

About Melkior Resources

(Get Free Report)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melkior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melkior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.