Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $50.93 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 4016937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.11.

The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.50.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.