NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 44,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 163,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company has a market cap of $15.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of NeuroSense Therapeutics worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

