Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 823 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

