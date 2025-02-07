Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.72 and last traded at $46.91. 1,983,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,654,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,614,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

