Organigram (TSE:OGI) Trading 9.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.35. 157,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 190,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Organigram

The company has a market cap of C$262.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.32.

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

