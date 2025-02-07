Organigram (TSE:OGI) Trading 9.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.35. 157,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 190,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.
