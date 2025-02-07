Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Stock Price Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.63. 155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Orion Oyj Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

