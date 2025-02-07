Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 4779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, President Dietrich Becker sold 442,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $10,841,922.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 379,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,347.20. This represents a 53.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Bednar sold 300,579 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $7,358,173.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,129.28. The trade was a 34.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth about $406,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,179,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 147,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.