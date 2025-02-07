Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – February 04th

Tesla, Baidu, Vale, XPeng, and Enphase Energy are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, manufacturing, or distribution of electric vehicles or their components. Investors may choose to buy shares in these companies to capitalize on the growing trend towards electric vehicles and renewable energy. These stocks can be influenced by factors such as technological advancements, government policies, and consumer demand for sustainable transportation options. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.67. The company had a trading volume of 32,559,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,333,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,890,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,735. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baidu has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,935,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,246,352. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Shares of XPEV traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. 11,291,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,270,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. XPeng has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.77.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.43. 2,942,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,304. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.57, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $141.63.

