Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.5 million-$158.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.7 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.500-5.900 EPS.

Qualys Trading Down 3.6 %

QLYS stock opened at $140.71 on Friday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $182.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.69 and its 200-day moving average is $135.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $209,616.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,652 shares in the company, valued at $17,885,415.24. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $123,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,700,119.70. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $4,578,153 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

