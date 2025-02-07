Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Stock Price Down 25% – What’s Next?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 157,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 40,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rio Silver Stock Up 33.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.95.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

