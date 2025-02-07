RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,059 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

