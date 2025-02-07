Robert W. Stallings Acquires 7,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,605.16. This trade represents a 3.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.00. 462,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,358. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 467,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,372,000 after purchasing an additional 52,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

