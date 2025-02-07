RXO (NYSE:RXO) Trading Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.43. Approximately 86,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 927,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

RXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RXO from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

RXO Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.53.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in RXO by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of RXO in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RXO by 68.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

