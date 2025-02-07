Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Trading Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 253,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 62,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

