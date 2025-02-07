SMART Wealth LLC Buys 10,233 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

URA opened at $28.36 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

