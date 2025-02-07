Solitario Resources’ (XPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.20 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Solitario Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Solitario Resources stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,992. Solitario Resources has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Solitario Resources will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Resources

About Solitario Resources

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:XPL Free Report ) (TSE:SLR) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,573 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Solitario Resources worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Featured Stories

