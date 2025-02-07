Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 1,197 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $192.95 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.19 and a 200-day moving average of $185.43.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 257.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa America lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

