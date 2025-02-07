StockNews.com Upgrades QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Buy

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QDEL. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 767,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,359. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian J. Blaser bought 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.42 per share, with a total value of $249,886.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886.86. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $291,667,061.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 73.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

