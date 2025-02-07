Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $96,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $177.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

