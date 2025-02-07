Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $72,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $297.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.55. The stock has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.83.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

