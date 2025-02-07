Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 168.3% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 232.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

