Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.31), Zacks reports. Unifi had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Unifi updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Unifi Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UFI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. 11,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Unifi has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

