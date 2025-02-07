Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.31), Zacks reports. Unifi had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Unifi updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Unifi Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of UFI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. 11,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Unifi has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.74.
Unifi Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unifi
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The Walt Disney Company: Don’t Miss This Chance for 75% Upside
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Amazon Could Be the Best Big Tech Investment of Q1
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Broadcom’s Bull Run: Time to Jump In?
Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.