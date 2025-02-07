Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $9.92 on Friday, reaching $228.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,646,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,080,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,026,212 shares of company stock worth $625,666,424 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 101,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 806,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,305,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $725,130,000 after purchasing an additional 663,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,742,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

