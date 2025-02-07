Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 113,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.