6,654 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stride by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Stride by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LRN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

