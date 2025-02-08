6,654 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stride by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Stride by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride Price Performance
LRN stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on LRN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
