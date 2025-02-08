8,968 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 319,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.6 %

RTX stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.07. The firm has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

