Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.27, Zacks reports. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 1,000.27% and a net margin of 16.81%.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Acadian Asset Management stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Acadian Asset Management has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $942.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

