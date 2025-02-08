Advisors Preferred LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,822 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,181,000 after buying an additional 1,716,566 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 885,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 556,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,042 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $9,759,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,791,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.92. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $75.14.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

