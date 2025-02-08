Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 366.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,806,000 after acquiring an additional 108,336 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

