Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $479,000 Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vertiv by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.87.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

