AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.94. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 1,491,299 shares trading hands.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMTD Digital stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. 5.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

