Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,538 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after buying an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,668 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,116 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,761,000 after buying an additional 645,017 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,774,948,000 after acquiring an additional 460,851 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of LOW opened at $252.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.65 and a 200 day moving average of $257.70. The company has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

