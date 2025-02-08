Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 282,602 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 658.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,602 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 6.9% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 143,040 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 628,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,073 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 565.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 152,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 129,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 250,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

