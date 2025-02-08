Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.00. Ashford shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 209,000 shares changing hands.
Ashford Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $17.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.64.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.