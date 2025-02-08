Aurelius Family Office LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Aurelius Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.78.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

