Aurelius Family Office LLC Makes New $6.48 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Aurelius Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $247.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.33 and its 200 day moving average is $240.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $208.65 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

