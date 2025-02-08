Austin Asset Management Co Inc Buys 72,170 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 1.8% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 19,330.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 804.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

