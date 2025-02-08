Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $732,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 146.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,542 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25,645.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 272,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,602,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

