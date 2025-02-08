Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 525.9% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $45,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

