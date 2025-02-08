Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 08th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, and Unity Software are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the design, creation, development, or distribution of virtual reality technologies and products. These stocks are tied to the performance and growth prospects of the virtual reality industry, which includes hardware devices, software applications, and content creation for virtual and augmented reality experiences. Investors may consider virtual reality stocks as a way to gain exposure to the potential growth of the virtual reality market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $714.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,401,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,161,075. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $725.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $627.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $84.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,853. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

U traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,696,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,919. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.32. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

