Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHRB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 113.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $383,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.98 million and a P/E ratio of 26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $75.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.48 per share, with a total value of $64,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,010.40. This trade represents a 0.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.75 per share, with a total value of $206,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,056.25. This represents a 1.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,950 shares of company stock worth $742,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

