C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of CHRW opened at $96.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

