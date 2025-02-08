Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

