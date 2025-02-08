Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,100 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $298.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $243.35 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $447 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

