Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group accounts for 1.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $69,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after purchasing an additional 340,691 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Colliers International Group by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 358,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,461,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 114.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 86,469 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 93.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 58,858 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $156.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.44.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

