Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Acquired by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

